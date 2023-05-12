BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BT Brands Stock Up 26.3 %

Shares of BT Brands stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

