Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $214.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

BURL opened at $173.04 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.15. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

