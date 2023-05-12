Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $214.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.94.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %
BURL opened at $173.04 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.15. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
See Also
