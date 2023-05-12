Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Up 50.4% in April

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,038,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Performance

Shares of BYRG traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 633,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,534. Buyer Group International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

