Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 19,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

