Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Up 21.9%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) were up 21.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 2,230,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,159,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $676.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $680.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cano Health by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.