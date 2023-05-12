Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

