Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price to $10.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LCID has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LCID opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.