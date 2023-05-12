Cardano (ADA) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.70 billion and $279.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.06 or 0.06700330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00056867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00042259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,777,697,011 coins and its circulating supply is 34,841,771,977 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.