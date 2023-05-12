CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) versus Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Head to Head Analysis

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CareCloud and Cognyte Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cognyte Software 0 2 0 0 2.00

CareCloud currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.80%. Cognyte Software has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.08%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 0.03% 0.04% 0.03% Cognyte Software -36.57% -55.52% -26.16%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares CareCloud and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CareCloud has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Cognyte Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million 0.36 $5.43 million ($0.75) -4.31 Cognyte Software $312.06 million 0.93 -$114.13 million ($1.69) -2.50

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cognyte Software. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of CareCloud shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareCloud beats Cognyte Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. is a healthcare information technology (IT) company, which engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the Healthcare IT and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment offers a proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solutions, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications. The Practice Management segment provides medical practices as well as telemedicine, management, bill-paying and financial advisory services. The company was founded by Mahmud Haq in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

