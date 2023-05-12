Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €110.80 ($121.76) and last traded at €111.80 ($122.86). Approximately 119,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €112.10 ($123.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is €126.94 and its 200-day moving average is €127.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.