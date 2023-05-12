Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,057.40.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 27,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

About Carlsberg A/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.5253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 1.82%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

