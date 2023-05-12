Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0487 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Casper has a total market cap of $535.95 million and $10.43 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,707,249,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,005,812,655 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,706,440,840 with 11,005,052,227 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0481657 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,321,082.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

