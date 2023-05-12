Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. Catalent has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Catalent by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 1,533,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $63,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

