CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.52

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.52 and traded as low as $37.49. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48.
About CCFNB Bancorp
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN)
