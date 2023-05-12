CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.52

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.52 and traded as low as $37.49. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

