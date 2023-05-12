CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the April 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

