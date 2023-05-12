CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Up 37.0 %
CDTI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
