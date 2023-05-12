CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Up 37.0 %

CDTI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products.

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.