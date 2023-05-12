Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.56.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.