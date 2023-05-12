Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.39. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 38,747 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

