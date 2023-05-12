Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Acquires $83,755.10 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,755.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE CPF opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $377.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.
Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.15%.
Several research analysts have commented on CPF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Central Pacific Financial Company Profile
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.
