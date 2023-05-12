Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 million, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $75.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $62,559,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

