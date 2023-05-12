Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.11

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWRGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.11 ($4.81) and traded as low as GBX 353.12 ($4.46). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.63), with a volume of 260,352 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.20) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.68) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Ceres Power Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £687.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,487.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceres Power

In other news, insider Eric Lakin bought 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £19,984.01 ($25,216.42). 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

