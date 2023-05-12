CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.15.

NYSE CF opened at $67.18 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

