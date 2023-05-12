Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 82545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Chakana Copper Stock Down 7.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.02.

About Chakana Copper

(Get Rating)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.