Chardan Capital Lowers Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) to Neutral

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nauticus Robotics from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ KITT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. 1,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,769. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.
About Nauticus Robotics
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.
