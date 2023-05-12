Chardan Capital Lowers Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) to Neutral

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nauticus Robotics from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ KITT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. 1,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,769. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nauticus Robotics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

