Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,450 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 8.8% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,116,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,979,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

