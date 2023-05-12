Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.55.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.89 and a 200-day moving average of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.