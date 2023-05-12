Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.55.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of CRL stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.89 and a 200-day moving average of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
