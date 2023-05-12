Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $480.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $341.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.52. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

