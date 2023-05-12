Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Up 1.3 %

Chemours stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 792,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,772. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 120,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chemours by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,296,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after buying an additional 89,585 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $9,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.