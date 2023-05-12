Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chemung Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. 7,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Further Reading

