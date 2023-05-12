China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

CHNR stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

