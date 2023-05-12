China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.29

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
China Resources Cement Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.
China Resources Cement Company Profile
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
