Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 263.3% in April

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,321,800 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the April 15th total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,218.0 days.
Chinasoft International Trading Up 0.5 %
CFTLF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.07.
About Chinasoft International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinasoft International (CFTLF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.