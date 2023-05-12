Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $246.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.25.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $139.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

