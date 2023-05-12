CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.15. CI Financial shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 3,973 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIXXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

CI Financial Stock Down 17.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.93 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

