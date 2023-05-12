CIBC Lowers American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$2.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOT.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$2.52 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.66.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

