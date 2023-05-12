Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,180 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $56,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile



Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

