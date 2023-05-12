Citigroup Lowers Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target to $4.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $676.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $680.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.27 million. Research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

