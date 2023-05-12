Citigroup Raises ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $19.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 20.4 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock valued at $28,381,695. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,172,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 278,269 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

