Citigroup Trims Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price to $14.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $878,178.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares in the company, valued at $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 132.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 743,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 684.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 677,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

