Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBGPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.14) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,150 ($14.51) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.13) to GBX 950 ($11.99) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,110.00.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPY remained flat at $23.26 during midday trading on Friday. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.4932 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

