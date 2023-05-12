CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 34.5% in April

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 5,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,873. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

