CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 306.4% in April

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 306.4% from the April 15th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.05. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

