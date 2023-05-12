Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $198.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

