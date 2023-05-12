Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 16,893 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.85. 194,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,151. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

