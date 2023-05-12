Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 195 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

