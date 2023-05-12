Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,960 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,306 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,847. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.