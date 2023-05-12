Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 176,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,796. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

