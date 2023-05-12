Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 445,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

