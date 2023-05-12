Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $297.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

