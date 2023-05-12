Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 11,322 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,653. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.46. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

